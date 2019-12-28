Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma DB Radley-Hiles ejected from Peach for targeting

December 28, 2019 5:41 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected from Saturday’s Peach Bowl for a brutal hit on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

With Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow scrambling toward the sideline, Radley-Hiles delivered the blindside shot to Edwards-Helaire coming out of the backfield.

The officials did not throw a flag on the play, but a video review showed that Radley-Hiles leaped into a defenseless player with a shoulder to the helmet.

Radley-Hiles was escorted to the locker room. Three plays later, Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson that extended LSU’s lead to 28-7.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

