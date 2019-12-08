Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma State, Texas A&M to meet in Texas Bowl

December 8, 2019 6:43 pm
 
Oklahoma State (8-4, Big 12) vs. Texas A&M (7-5, SEC), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma State: RB Chuba Hubbard, 1,936 yards rushing, 21 rushing touchdowns.

Texas A&M: QB Kellen Mond. 2,802 yards passing, 19 touchdowns; 383 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma State: Hubbard’s yardage total is the second-highest for a single season in school history, behind Barry Sanders’ Heisman-winning 1988 season.

Texas A&M: All five of the Aggies’ losses are to teams in the current top 10 — LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.

LAST TIME

Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 29. (Sept. 24, 2011)

BOWL HISTORY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are playing in their school-record 14th consecutive bowl game.

Texas A&M: The Aggies last played in the Texas Bowl in 2016, a 33-28 loss to Kansas State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

