Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olaniyi lifts Stony Brook past Norfolk St. 81-65

December 29, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi had 20 points as Stony Brook beat Norfolk State 81-65 on Sunday.

Olaniyi shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Andrew Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (9-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Makale Foreman added 16 points. Miles Latimer had 11 points for the home team.

Norfolk State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Advertisement

Joe Bryant Jr. had 18 points for the Spartans (4-11). Jermaine Bishop added 17 points. Steven Whitley had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Stony Brook plays Maine on the road next Sunday. Norfolk State plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation