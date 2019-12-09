Listen Live Sports

Old Dominion hires Penn State assistant Rahne as head coach

December 9, 2019 6:25 pm
 
Old Dominion has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its head coach.

Rahne has been offensive coordinator at Penn State the last two seasons and on coach James Franklin’s staffs with the Nittany Lions and Vanderbilt since 2011.

The 39-year-old former Cornell quarterback has never been a head coach.

ODU is replacing the only head coach its football program has ever had in Bobby Wilder, who resigned after 11 seasons with a 77-56 record. Wilder led the program through its transition from FCS to FBS. The Monarchs went 1-11 this season.

