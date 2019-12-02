Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 24 Butler

No. 24 Butler (7-0) vs. Mississippi (5-2)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Butler looks to give Mississippi its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Mississippi’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-77 on Jan. 12. Butler is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 49 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Mississippi is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Rebels are 0-2 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 52.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Butler offense has turned the ball over on 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 13th-best mark in Division I. 21.8 percent of all Mississippi possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Rebels are ranked 291st, nationally).

