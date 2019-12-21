Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Omaha outlasts Montana for an 87-82 OT win

December 21, 2019 4:06 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — KJ Robinson scored 24 points and JT Gibson scored 22 and Omaha beat Montana 87-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Matt Pile made a pair of foul shots with 43 seconds left and the Mavericks led for the remainder. The Mavericks (7-8) made 8 of 10 from the line in the final 43 seconds. Gibson’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation tied it at 72 apiece to force overtime.

Pile grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and scored 13 points and Zach Thornhill scored 16 and made all eight of his free throw attempts. The Mavericks owned a 51-36 rebounding advantage though committed 20 turnovers to just seven for Montana. It was Omaha’s second win in its last seven.

Sayeed Pridgett led Montana (4-7) with a career-high 32 points. Yagizahn Selcuk and Josh Vazquez each scored 14 points and Kyle Owens 12.

The Grizzles have lost three of four and are winless (0-6) on the road.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

