Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Onyenwere, Miller lead No. 11 UCLA women past Virginia 73-62

December 1, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Lauryn Miller also had a double-double and No. 11 UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to defeat Virginia 73-62 on Sunday and go 2-0 in the Cavalier Classic.

Onyenwere opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins’ lead to 58-52, Miller followed with a layup and Japreece Dean had a pair of baskets to make it 64-52 with 7:07 to play. UCLA outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the final period.

Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (7-0), with Charisma Osborne adding 12 points and Dean 11. Miller and Ogyenwere, both juniors, picked up their second double-doubles of the year. Ogyenwere, who matched her season-high of 27 points, has 18 in her career and Miller two.

After missing their first three shots of the fourth quarter the Bruins made 5 of 8. They then missed their last seven shots, but Virginia couldn’t mount a charge, going 3 of 11 for the quarter with six turnovers.

Advertisement

Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-4) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Toussaint added 16 points.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7