Oral Roberts faces Central Oklahoma

Central Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts (4-5)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to battle the Bronchos of Division II Central Oklahoma. Oral Roberts is coming off a 95-55 home win against Haskell in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Deondre Burns has averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds this year for Oral Roberts. Complementing Burns is Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.DEONDRE FROM DISTANCE: Through nine games, the Golden Eagles’ Deondre Burns has connected on 17.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-11 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Eagles offense put up 65.7 points per contest in those 13 games.

