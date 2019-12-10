Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon QB Herbert wins Campbell Trophy, top scholar-athlete

December 10, 2019 9:45 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Herbert was announced as the winner Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation’s awards banquet and College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a hotel in midtown Manhattan. The senior was one of 12 finalists from all levels of college football. Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Herbert receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.

Herbert is the first Oregon player to win the award since it started in 1990. He is a general science major with a grade-point average above 4.0 who hopes to attend medical school after his playing days. Herbert passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Pac-12 champion Ducks this season.

Last season’s winner was Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

Advertisement

The other finalists were: Eastern Washington’s Spencer Blackburn; Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller; Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl; Kansas State’s Adam Holtorf; Carnegie Mellon’s Michael Lohmeier; Virginia’s Jordan Mack; Montana’s Dante Olson; Cornell’s Jelani Taylor; Stanford’s Casey Toohill; and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia