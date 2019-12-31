Orlando visits Washington on 4-game road slide

Orlando Magic (14-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Magic face Washington.

The Wizards are 2-4 against the rest of their division. Washington is fourth in the NBA averaging 116.6 points and shooting 46.2 percent.

Advertisement

The Magic are 2-2 against the rest of the division. Orlando is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 127-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 31 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan McRae has averaged 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Gary Payton II is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Fournier leads the Magic averaging 19.5 points and has added 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 16 points and totaled 7.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 41 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: out (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles), Davis Bertans: out (quad).

Magic: Aaron Gordon: out (achilles), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.