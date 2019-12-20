Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ottey powers Illinois-Chicago past UC Irvine 76-67

December 20, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Ottey scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and Illinois-Chicago dominated the first half in a 76-67 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night.

Tarkus Ferguson pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Flames (5-8). Braelen Bridges scored 10.

UIC shot 49% from the floor in the game and 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). The Flames held UC Irvine to 41% shooting in the first half and led 41-22 at intermission.

Eyassu Worke hit four 3-pointers and topped the Anteaters with 19 points. Reserve Collin Welp pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end