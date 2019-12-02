Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Outfielder Kevin Pillar cut loose by San Francisco Giants

December 2, 2019 10:11 pm
 
1 min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants allowed Kevin Pillar to become a free agent by failing to offer the outfielder a 2020 contract.

Acquired from Toronto on April 2, Pillar hit .264 for San Francisco with 21 homers and 87 RBIs. He made $5.8 million and likely would have received a salary of around $10 million had the Giants offered a contract, which would have made him eligible for arbitration.

San Francisco also declined to offer contracts to left-hander Tyler Anderson, right-hander Rico Garcia and outfielder Joey Rickard and agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Alex Dickerson ($925,000), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($805,000) and second baseman Donovan Solano ($1,375,000).

No Giants remain eligible for arbitration.

Advertisement

Dickerson played 68 games for the Giants and San Diego Padres last season, batting a career-best .276 having played parts of three major league seasons. The Giants acquired Dickerson from their division rival last June. He made 33 starts in the outfield for San Francisco, 32 in left.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Solano appeared in 81 games for the Giants and batted .330 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 23 RBIs in 215 at-bats. Peralta went 1-1 with a 5.67 ERA over 47 outings between the Reds and Giants. He didn’t have a decision in eight appearances and 5 2/3 innings for San Francisco after being claimed off waivers in September.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified