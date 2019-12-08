Pac-12 champion Oregon faces Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl

Oregon (11-2, Pac-12) vs Wisconsin (10-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Justin Herbert, 3,333 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Advertisement

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor, 1,909 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The Ducks won the Pac-12 title on Friday by beating Utah 37-15. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 11 years.

Wisconsin: The Badgers lost the Big Ten title game to playoff-bound Ohio State on Saturday. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 10 years.

LAST TIME

Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38 in 98th Rose Bowl. (Jan. 2, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Eighth appearance in the Rose Bowl, 33rd bowl game in school history.

Wisconsin: 10th appearance in the Rose Bowl, 18th consecutive bowl game for program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.