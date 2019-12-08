Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pac-12 champion Oregon faces Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl

December 8, 2019 3:47 pm
 
Oregon (11-2, Pac-12) vs Wisconsin (10-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Justin Herbert, 3,333 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor, 1,909 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The Ducks won the Pac-12 title on Friday by beating Utah 37-15. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 11 years.

Wisconsin: The Badgers lost the Big Ten title game to playoff-bound Ohio State on Saturday. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 10 years.

LAST TIME

Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38 in 98th Rose Bowl. (Jan. 2, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Eighth appearance in the Rose Bowl, 33rd bowl game in school history.

Wisconsin: 10th appearance in the Rose Bowl, 18th consecutive bowl game for program.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

