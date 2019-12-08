Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pac-12 South champion Utah to face Texas in Alamo Bowl

December 8, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

No. 12 Utah (11-2, Pac-12) vs. Texas (7-5, Big 12); Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: RB Zack Moss, 1,359 yards rushing, 15 TDs.

Advertisement

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger, 3,462 yards passing, 29 TDs.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

Utah: The Utes blew their chance at a potential playoff spot when they lost to Oregon 37-15 in the Pac-12 title game. Utah had won its previous eight games.

Texas: The Longhorns took a step back in 2019 by winning just seven games. Texas lost three of its last five games.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah: First appearance in the Alamo Bowl. The Utes are 17-5 in bowl games.

Texas: Third appearance in the Alamo Bowl since 2012. The Longhorns beat Georgia in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com_AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia