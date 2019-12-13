Pacers-Hawks, Box

INDIANA (110)

Warren 8-18 1-1 18, Sabonis 6-11 0-0 12, M.Turner 5-10 1-2 11, Brogdon 7-16 4-6 19, Lamb 4-8 2-2 11, J.Holiday 1-5 0-0 2, McDermott 6-7 1-1 16, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 5-11 2-3 13, McConnell 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 46-92 11-15 110.

ATLANTA (100)

Hunter 7-16 7-9 21, Parker 9-13 1-2 20, Jones 4-4 1-2 9, Young 9-30 2-2 23, Huerter 2-7 1-2 5, Reddish 1-6 1-2 4, Len 4-8 3-4 11, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Crabbe 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 39-94 16-23 100.

Indiana 29 34 23 24—110 Atlanta 22 26 35 17—100

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-22 (McDermott 3-3, A.Holiday 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Warren 1-4, M.Turner 0-4, J.Holiday 0-4), Atlanta 6-28 (Young 3-10, Parker 1-3, Reddish 1-3, Crabbe 1-4, Carter 0-1, Len 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 46 (Sabonis 14), Atlanta 50 (Len 13). Assists_Indiana 28 (Brogdon 12), Atlanta 24 (Young 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Atlanta 20. A_15,121 (18,118).

