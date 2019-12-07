Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Knicks, Box

December 7, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
INDIANA (104)

Sabonis 8-11 3-5 19, Warren 10-19 3-4 25, Turner 3-8 0-0 7, Lamb 5-15 1-1 13, A.Holiday 4-12 2-2 12, J.Holiday 2-5 0-0 6, McDermott 6-11 1-1 16, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 10-13 104.

NEW YORK (103)

Morris Sr. 9-17 3-3 25, Randle 6-18 4-6 16, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Barrett 4-11 3-6 12, Knox II 3-6 0-0 8, Portis 2-5 0-0 4, Robinson 6-9 2-2 14, Payton 3-7 2-2 9, Smith Jr. 0-5 1-2 1, Dotson 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 39-96 15-21 103.

Indiana 32 34 23 15—104
New York 27 33 21 22—103

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-28 (McDermott 3-4, J.Holiday 2-3, Lamb 2-5, Warren 2-5, A.Holiday 2-6, Turner 1-4, Bitadze 0-1), New York 10-31 (Morris Sr. 4-8, Knox II 2-4, Dotson 2-8, Payton 1-2, Barrett 1-3, Smith Jr. 0-1, Randle 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Portis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Sabonis 15), New York 52 (Randle 12). Assists_Indiana 26 (McConnell 11), New York 24 (Payton 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, New York 14. A_19,110 (19,812).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia