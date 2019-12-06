Pacers-Pistons, Box

INDIANA (101)

Warren 11-18 3-3 26, Sabonis 7-16 4-6 18, Turner 1-8 2-3 4, Brogdon 7-14 5-6 21, Lamb 4-10 2-2 12, J.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 4-7 0-0 10, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 3-3 0-0 8, McConnell 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 16-20 101.

DETROIT (108)

Snell 2-3 0-0 5, Griffin 7-17 8-12 25, Drummond 9-17 7-9 25, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Kennard 5-8 3-3 15, Wood 4-7 1-2 11, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 2-8 0-0 5, Rose 7-17 0-0 14, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-87 19-26 108.

Indiana 19 25 31 26—101 Detroit 32 23 16 37—108

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-24 (A.Holiday 2-2, Brogdon 2-4, McDermott 2-4, Lamb 2-5, Warren 1-3, J.Holiday 0-1, Bitadze 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-3), Detroit 11-25 (Griffin 3-7, Wood 2-2, Kennard 2-3, Brown 1-1, Snell 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Galloway 1-7, Drummond 0-1, Rose 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Sabonis 13), Detroit 51 (Drummond 22). Assists_Indiana 24 (Brogdon, Sabonis 5), Detroit 21 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Detroit 17. Technicals_Detroit coach Micah Nori. A_14,894 (20,491).

