Pacers-Thunder, Box

INDIANA (107)

Warren 9-15 5-6 24, Sabonis 7-13 3-4 17, Turner 4-7 3-3 12, Brogdon 4-13 1-2 11, Lamb 6-11 0-0 13, McDermott 5-9 2-2 14, J.Holiday 5-9 0-0 12, McConnell 2-7 0-0 4, A.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 14-17 107.

OKLAHOMA CITY (100)

Ferguson 3-7 0-0 8, Gallinari 7-13 0-0 18, Adams 8-8 4-4 20, Paul 2-9 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-19 1-1 16, Bazley 0-2 1-2 1, Nader 3-4 0-0 7, Noel 3-4 2-2 8, Schroder 8-17 1-1 18, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 9-10 100.

Indiana 26 23 30 28—107 Oklahoma City 29 21 28 22—100

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-24 (McDermott 2-3, J.Holiday 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Turner 1-3, Warren 1-3, Lamb 1-4, McConnell 0-1, A.Holiday 0-1, Sabonis 0-2), Oklahoma City 9-26 (Gallinari 4-6, Ferguson 2-6, Nader 1-1, Schroder 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-7, Burton 0-1, Bazley 0-1, Paul 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Sabonis 13), Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 9). Assists_Indiana 19 (McConnell 8), Oklahoma City 25 (Paul 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Oklahoma City 19. A_18,203 (18,203).

