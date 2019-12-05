Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pacific holds off Cal State Fullerton late, wins 62-59

December 5, 2019
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Gary Chivichyan added another 16 points as Pacific held off Cal State Fullerton late to post a 62-59 victory on Wednesday night.

Fullerton tied the game with about four minutes remaining on a layup by Davon Clare and it remained tied until Amari McCray scored to put the Tigers up, 59-57. Justin Moore added two more with 1:12 left to play.

Austen Awosika scored at the basket with just under a minute left to get the Titans within two, 61-59, but he missed a jumper with :14 left that would have cut the Pacific lead to a point and Brandon Kamga missed a 3-pointer with :02 remaining that would have tied the game.

Pacific (8-3) won for the seventh time in eight games on their home floor.

Kamga finished with 18 points for Fullerton (3-6). Awosika added 10 points.

