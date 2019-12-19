Listen Live Sports

Pacific keeps rolling with a 74-66 win over UNLV

December 19, 2019 12:29 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Moore scored 22 points and Gary Chivichyan scored 11 and Pacific beat UNLV 74-66 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (11-3) are off to their best start since the 2004-05 season when they won 11 of their first 13.

UNLV led 35-29 at halftime. Chivichyan’s 3-pointer 5½ minutes into the second half capped a 10-2 run that got Pacific back in it. Austin Vereen’s 3 with 9:22 remaining gave Pacific the lead for good. Pacific’s bench scored 36 points and all 12 players who saw action entered the scoring column.

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels with 19 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Nick Blair 14. UNLV (4-8) now has dropped five of its last seven games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

