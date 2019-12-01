Listen Live Sports

Packer, San Jose St. beat Fresno St. 17-16, snap 3-game skid

December 1, 2019 2:22 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DeJon Packer had 128 total yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left, and San Jose State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Fresno State 17-16 on Saturday night and snap a three-game skid.

Packer had 93 yards rushing and added four receptions for 35 yards. Josh Love was 23-of-34 passing for 290 yards and Tre Walker had 132 yards receiving on eight receptions for San Jose State (5-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference).

Trailing 16-10 and facing third-and-9 from their own 33 with 2:47 left in the game, the Spartans offense came to life. Love hit Tre Walker for a 29-yard gain before Packer ripped off back-to-back runs of 28 and 10 yards to give San Jose State its first lead of the game with 2:11 remaining.

The Bulldogs (4-8, 2-6) scored on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers with 5:08 left in the first quarter and Justin Rice sacked SJSU’s Josh Love in the end zone to make it 16-3 with 5:27 left in the first half.

Rivers finished with a season-high 177 yards rushing for Fresno State. The Bulldogs lost four in a row and five of six to end their season.

