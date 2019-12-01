Packers-Giants Stats

|Green Bay
|14
|3
|0
|14—31
|New York
|7
|3
|3
|0—13
|First Quarter
GB_D.Adams 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.
NYG_Shepard 18 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 3:16.
GB_Lazard 37 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:15.
GB_FG Crosby 47, 12:02.
NYG_FG Rosas 27, 2:31.
NYG_FG Rosas 45, 6:37.
GB_D.Adams 17 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:22.
GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:05.
A_75,950.
___
|GB
|NYG
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|322
|335
|Rushes-yards
|26-79
|27-95
|Passing
|243
|240
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-72
|6-116
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-35
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-0
|20-37-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|3-46.7
|1-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-54
|4-31
|Time of Possession
|28:43
|31:17
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 10-41, Rodgers 3-24, A.Jones 11-18, Boyle 2-(minus 4). New York, Barkley 19-83, D.Jones 5-6, Allen 1-4, Penny 2-2.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 21-33-0-243. New York, D.Jones 20-37-3-240.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 6-64, J.Williams 4-26, A.Jones 4-13, Lazard 3-103, Allison 2-20, Graham 1-16, Lewis 1-1. New York, K.Smith 6-70, Slayton 6-44, Shepard 3-40, Barkley 3-32, Latimer 1-43, D.Scott 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
