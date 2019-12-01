Listen Live Sports

Packers-Giants Stats

December 1, 2019 4:13 pm
 
Green Bay 14 3 0 14—31
New York 7 3 3 0—13
First Quarter

GB_D.Adams 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.

NYG_Shepard 18 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 3:16.

GB_Lazard 37 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 47, 12:02.

NYG_FG Rosas 27, 2:31.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 45, 6:37.

Fourth Quarter

GB_D.Adams 17 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:22.

GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:05.

A_75,950.

___

GB NYG
First downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 322 335
Rushes-yards 26-79 27-95
Passing 243 240
Punt Returns 1-3 1-12
Kickoff Returns 3-72 6-116
Interceptions Ret. 3-35 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-0 20-37-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 3-46.7 1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-54 4-31
Time of Possession 28:43 31:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 10-41, Rodgers 3-24, A.Jones 11-18, Boyle 2-(minus 4). New York, Barkley 19-83, D.Jones 5-6, Allen 1-4, Penny 2-2.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 21-33-0-243. New York, D.Jones 20-37-3-240.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 6-64, J.Williams 4-26, A.Jones 4-13, Lazard 3-103, Allison 2-20, Graham 1-16, Lewis 1-1. New York, K.Smith 6-70, Slayton 6-44, Shepard 3-40, Barkley 3-32, Latimer 1-43, D.Scott 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

