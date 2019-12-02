Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres acquire switch-hitting infielder Profar from A’s

December 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named.

In his lone season with the A’s, Profar matched his career high with 20 home runs and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games.

He provides versatility to play other infield positions as well as the outfield.

Profar was acquired from AL West rival Texas last year. The 26-year-old agreed to a $5.7 million, one-year contract after the trade to avoid arbitration.

Advertisement

Allen, 25, played in 34 games during three 2019 stints with the Padres for his first major league experience. A fourth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, he batted .215 with four doubles and three RBIs while striking out 21 times to his six walks. Allen also made his debut at the Triple-A level last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last three seasons in the minors.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified