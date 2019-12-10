Listen Live Sports

Padres, D-Backs meet in regular-season games in Mexico City

December 10, 2019 4:12 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play each other in April in Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in Mexico City.

The commissioner’s office said Tuesday the two games on April 18 and 19 will be at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened last year. Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Phoenix.

Spring training games were played in Mexico City in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016 at Fray Nano and Foro Sol.

