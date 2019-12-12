Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres send Reed to A’s to complete Profar-Allen trade

December 12, 2019 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oakland acquired minor league outfielder Buddy Reed from San Diego on Thursday to complete the Dec. 2 trade that sent second baseman Jurickson Profar to the Padres for catcher Austin Allen.

Reed will be a non-roster invitee with the A’s this spring.

Reed batted .228 with a career-high 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 121 games for Double-A Amarillo last year. He also walked a career-high 42 times for a .310 on-base percentage and ranked seventh in the Texas League with 23 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old right-handed hitter is rated as the Padres’ 25th best prospect by mlb.com. He was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft and is a .249 career hitter with 33 home runs, 160 RBIs and 101 stolen bases in 382 games in four seasons as a professional.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein