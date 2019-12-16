Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Painter scores 19 to lead Delaware past Delaware St. 86-78

December 16, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Delaware to an 86-78 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Painter, a transfer from Villanova, was playing in his first game for the Blue Hens.

Nate Darling had 16 points and seven assists for Delaware (10-2). Ryan Allen added 14 points. Justyn Mutts had 12 points.

The Blue Hens shot 61% in the first half as they sprinted to a 43-34 advantage at the break. They finished shooting 54% from the field (29-54) while holding Delaware State to 29-of-70 shooting (41%)

Advertisement

John Crosby had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (1-10). Ameer Bennett added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lance Singh III had 11 points.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Delaware faces Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Friday. Delaware State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached