Panthers QB Newton resting after surgery on injured foot

December 11, 2019 4:54 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.

Carolina interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success, but added there is no timetable for Newton’s return to the football field.

The league’s MVP in 2015, Newton played only two games this season after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn’t played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.

The Panthers can save $19 million under next year’s NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.

