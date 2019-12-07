Listen Live Sports

Panthers sign linebacker Shaq Thompson to 4-year extension

December 7, 2019 2:09 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season.

Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis’ shadows but has since emerged as a reliable starter.

The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game. He has had double-digit tackle totals in four games this season, including a career-high 14 in Carolina’s Week 3 win at Arizona. Thompson was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2015.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says Thompson is “our type of person and our type of player. He’s proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he’s got all the traits you want. He’s smart, he’s physical, he can run, and he’s very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position.”

