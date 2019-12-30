Listen Live Sports

Patriots get Saturday night prime-time slot vs Titans

December 30, 2019 10:25 am
 
1 min read
      

New England’s fall into a wild-card game for the NFL playoffs has landed the defending champions in prime time.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday night on CBS in the second of the four weekend games. New England lost at home to Miami on Sunday and, combined with Kansas City’s victory over the Chargers, slipped to the third AFC seed.

The playoffs open Saturday afternoon with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans on ESPN/ABC at 4:35 p.m. EST. Titans-Patriots is set for an 8:15 EST kickoff.

Next Sunday, the 1:05 p.m. EST game features Minnesota at New Orleans on Fox. At 4:40 p.m. EST, it’s the Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles on NBC.

Baltimore and Kansas City have the AFC byes. San Francisco and Green Bay have them in the NFC.

Those teams will host games in the divisional round. San Francisco will play at 4:35 p.m. EST on Jan. 11 on NBC, followed by Baltimore’s AFC game on CBS at 8:15 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 12, the hosts will be Kansas City at 3:05 p.m. EST on CBS, then Green Bay at 6:40 p.m. on Fox.

Sunday, January 12

AFC: 3:05 PM (ET) New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City (CBS)

NFC: 6:40 PM (ET) New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay (FOX)

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

