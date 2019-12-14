Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pearson, Benjamin boost UAB past Montevallo 75-63

December 14, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tamell Pearson scored 16 points and Jalen Benjamin added 14 as UAB defeated Montevallo 75-63 on Saturday night.

Kassim Nicholson added 10 points for the Blazers (5-4).

Montevallo was within 12 points, 51-39, with 15 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second half. Later in the half, with UAB leading 57-44, the Blazers went on a brief 7-2 run to extend their lead to 20 points. The Falcons climbed back to within 69-57 with 3:21 remaining, then Benjamin drained a 3-pointer to put the Blazers up by 15 with 2:54 remaining.

Ivan Smith had 14 points for the Division II Falcons. Xavier Malcom and Cedric Jackson added 12 points apiece.

Advertisement

UAB plays North Alabama at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated