Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Peeke is latest to fall as injuries pile up for Blue Jackets

December 19, 2019 2:05 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The trainer’s room is getting crowded for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rookie Andrew Peeke is the latest to head there. The 21-year-old defenseman suffered a broken finger Tuesday night at Detroit in just his seventh game after being called up from the Blue Jacket’s AHL affiliate in Cleveland. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Defensemen Ryan Murray (upper body) and Markus Nutivaara (upper body) also have gone out with injuries this week.

Forwards Sonny Milano (concussion), Josh Anderson (shoulder) and rookie Emil Bemstrom (ribs) also are on the shelf for the Blue Jackets, who are seventh place in the Metropolitan Division despite winning back-to-back games this week.

They return to action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

