The Associated Press
 
Pelicans-76ers, Box

December 13, 2019 9:45 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (109)

Ingram 10-17 11-13 32, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Favors 4-10 0-1 8, Holiday 4-18 4-5 12, Redick 6-15 4-5 19, Okafor 4-8 1-3 9, Hayes 3-4 1-4 7, Ball 2-6 1-2 6, Hart 3-4 2-2 10, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-88 24-35 109.

PHILADELPHIA (116)

Harris 12-20 6-7 31, Scott 2-6 0-0 5, Embiid 6-16 11-14 24, Simmons 9-15 6-10 24, Richardson 4-10 0-2 8, Ennis III 4-6 0-1 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, Pelle 3-4 0-0 6, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-3 0-0 3, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 23-34 116.

New Orleans 25 32 25 27—109
Philadelphia 39 23 30 24—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-24 (Redick 3-5, Hart 2-2, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Ball 1-3, Williams 1-3, Holiday 0-6), Philadelphia 7-20 (Ennis III 2-3, Neto 1-2, Thybulle 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Harris 1-3, Scott 1-4, Richardson 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2). Fouled Out_Ingram, Hart. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Favors 8), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 11). Assists_New Orleans 24 (Holiday 10), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 29, Philadelphia 24. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,620 (20,478).

