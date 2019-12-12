Pelicans-Bucks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (112)

Ingram 9-22 4-4 25, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 8-11 1-2 21, Redick 10-16 8-8 31, Melli 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 4-5 4-5 12, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 2-9 1-3 6, Hart 3-10 0-0 9, Alexander-Walker 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 39-88 18-22 112.

MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 11-22 1-1 24, Ilyasova 8-10 0-0 18, B.Lopez 3-10 1-2 9, Bledsoe 10-13 4-4 29, Matthews 3-5 0-0 9, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 4-7 0-0 8, Hill 5-7 0-0 13, Korver 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 2-6 2-2 7, DiVincenzo 1-4 0-0 3, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 50-93 8-9 127.

New Orleans 20 26 40 26—112 Milwaukee 35 34 36 22—127

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 16-45 (Holiday 4-6, Hart 3-7, Redick 3-7, Ingram 3-10, Alexander-Walker 2-2, Ball 1-5, Melli 0-3, Williams 0-5), Milwaukee 19-39 (Bledsoe 5-6, Hill 3-3, Matthews 3-5, Ilyasova 2-3, B.Lopez 2-4, Brown 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, Middleton 1-4, Korver 1-5, R.Lopez 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Ingram 10), Milwaukee 43 (Ilyasova 9). Assists_New Orleans 29 (Holiday, Okafor, Ball 6), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Milwaukee 17. Technicals_B.Lopez, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A_17,385 (17,500).

