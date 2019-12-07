Pelicans-Mavericks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (84)

Redick 3-9 8-8 15, Ingram 6-12 1-2 14, Hayes 3-7 5-6 11, Holiday 7-15 0-0 14, Ball 1-9 0-0 2, Melli 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 3-8 0-0 6, F.Jackson 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Hart 1-5 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 3-10 1-2 7. Totals 32-89 17-21 84.

DALLAS (130)

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Porzingis 4-11 5-7 13, Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Doncic 8-15 8-10 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-10 3-3 14, J.Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Kleber 2-6 2-2 7, Marjanovic 6-7 3-4 15, Brunson 6-6 0-0 14, Curry 3-5 3-3 11, Barea 2-7 0-0 5, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 25-31 130.

New Orleans 28 24 14 18— 84 Dallas 31 33 40 26—130

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 3-32 (Redick 1-4, Hart 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Melli 0-1, F.Jackson 0-1, Williams 0-3, Holiday 0-4, Alexander-Walker 0-4, Ball 0-7), Dallas 13-38 (Brunson 2-2, Curry 2-4, Lee 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Doncic 2-8, Barea 1-2, Kleber 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Porzingis 0-3, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 34 (Hayes 5), Dallas 55 (Marjanovic 16). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Holiday 4), Dallas 25 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 23, Dallas 17. Technicals_Ingram, Porzingis. A_19,456 (19,200).

