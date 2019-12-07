Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Mavericks, Box

December 7, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
NEW ORLEANS (84)

Redick 3-9 8-8 15, Ingram 6-12 1-2 14, Hayes 3-7 5-6 11, Holiday 7-15 0-0 14, Ball 1-9 0-0 2, Melli 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 3-8 0-0 6, F.Jackson 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Hart 1-5 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 3-10 1-2 7. Totals 32-89 17-21 84.

DALLAS (130)

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Porzingis 4-11 5-7 13, Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Doncic 8-15 8-10 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-10 3-3 14, J.Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Kleber 2-6 2-2 7, Marjanovic 6-7 3-4 15, Brunson 6-6 0-0 14, Curry 3-5 3-3 11, Barea 2-7 0-0 5, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 25-31 130.

New Orleans 28 24 14 18— 84
Dallas 31 33 40 26—130

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 3-32 (Redick 1-4, Hart 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Melli 0-1, F.Jackson 0-1, Williams 0-3, Holiday 0-4, Alexander-Walker 0-4, Ball 0-7), Dallas 13-38 (Brunson 2-2, Curry 2-4, Lee 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Doncic 2-8, Barea 1-2, Kleber 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Porzingis 0-3, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 34 (Hayes 5), Dallas 55 (Marjanovic 16). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Holiday 4), Dallas 25 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 23, Dallas 17. Technicals_Ingram, Porzingis. A_19,456 (19,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia