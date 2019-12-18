Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Timberwolves, Box

December 18, 2019 10:30 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (107)

Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ingram 12-22 7-7 34, Favors 2-2 2-2 6, Holiday 5-20 5-7 18, Redick 4-10 2-2 12, Okafor 3-5 0-1 6, Hayes 1-2 1-2 3, Ball 4-10 0-0 10, Hart 4-5 0-0 11, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 17-21 107.

MINNESOTA (99)

Okogie 1-7 0-0 3, Graham 4-8 0-2 10, Dieng 5-7 2-4 13, Teague 1-8 2-3 5, Wiggins 9-23 7-9 27, Bates-Diop 1-6 1-2 3, Vonleh 3-5 1-1 7, Bell 3-4 0-0 6, Covington 5-17 2-3 15, Napier 4-10 2-3 10. Totals 36-95 17-27 99.

New Orleans 32 31 24 20—107
Minnesota 25 25 22 27— 99

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 14-33 (Hart 3-4, Holiday 3-6, Ingram 3-9, Redick 2-4, Ball 2-7, Moore 1-2, Williams 0-1), Minnesota 10-39 (Covington 3-11, Graham 2-4, Wiggins 2-6, Teague 1-2, Dieng 1-3, Okogie 1-5, Vonleh 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Napier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Favors 11), Minnesota 43 (Dieng 8). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Ball 6), Minnesota 20 (Teague 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 19, Minnesota 18. A_12,490 (19,356).

