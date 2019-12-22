Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pemberton, Buie lift Hofstra over Manhattan 63-51

December 22, 2019 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 19 points and Hofstra defeated Manhattan 63-51 on Sunday.

Isaac Kante chipped in 14 points with 11 rebounds to lift Hofstra (9-4) to its fourth consecutive home victory. Buie added five of the Pride’s eight steals. He and Pemberton combined to make 7 of 7 free throws as Hofstra was 12-for-14 at the line while the Jaspers were 1-for-5.

Jalen Ray added six rebounds and four assists for Hofstra.

Tykei Greene scored a career-high 25 points for the Jaspers (4-5), including hitting 5-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Pauly Paulicap added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Samir Stewart was held to only 4 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaspers’ leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday. Manhattan plays Canisius on the road next Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

WV National Guard's Drug Demand Reduction program

Today in History

1776: George Washington crosses Delaware River