Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins D Dumoulin out at least 8 weeks after ankle surgery

December 1, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenseman Brian Dumoulin for at least eight weeks after he underwent left ankle surgery on Sunday.

Dumoulin left Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the first period with what the team termed a lower-body injury. General manager Jim Rutherford said on Sunday that surgeons repaired lacerated tendons in Dumoulin’s left ankle. Dumoulin has one goal and six assists in 23 games this season. He missed four games earlier in the season with an unspecified lower-body injury.

Dumoulin joins an injured list that already includes star center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Nick Bjugstad.

___

Advertisement

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7