Penguins-Flames Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 2—4 Calgary 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 10 (Rieder, Backlund), 16:05. Penalties_Andersson, CGY, (interference), 18:58.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Marino 4 (Kahun, Pettersson), 12:13. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 13 (Malkin, Letang), 13:35. Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (interference), 10:08.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Marino, Rust), 18:02. 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 8, 18:22. Penalties_Marino, PIT, (slashing), 7:37; Frolik, CGY, (tripping), 10:01.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-16-11_33. Calgary 17-9-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 10-5-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Calgary, Talbot 3-6-0 (31-29).

A_18,412 (19,289). T_2:22.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Trent Knorr.

