The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Penguins-Red Wings Sum

December 7, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Pittsburgh 2 1 2—5
Detroit 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 16 (Letang, Malkin), 5:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Ruhwedel 1 (Malkin, Guentzel), 17:24.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Fabbri 7 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 6:02 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Ruhwedel, Guentzel), 10:42.

Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, Kahun 8 (Pettersson, Marino), 1:38. 6, Detroit, Hronek 6 (Helm), 13:00. 7, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Cholowski, Fabbri), 16:56 (pp). 8, Pittsburgh, Marino 3 (Letang, Tanev), 19:51 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-9-7_28. Detroit 7-13-8_28.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Detroit 2 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 10-5-4 (28 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Bernier 5-9-2 (23-19), Comrie 0-0-0 (4-4).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, James Tobias.

