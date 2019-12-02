Listen Live Sports

Penguins sign F Noesen to 1-year deal

December 2, 2019 2:29 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed former New Jersey and Anaheim forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.

Noesen previously agreed to a minor league deal with the Penguins but earned a promotion to the NHL after collecting 14 goals and eight assists in 22 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. The one-year deal has a prorated annual average value of $700,000.

The 26-year-old Noesen played 159 games combined for New Jersey and Anaheim from 2015-19, scoring 24 goals and dishing out 21 assists.

The Penguins announced the signing shortly after forward Patric Hornqvist left practice on Monday with what coach Mike Sullivan described as a lower-body injury. Pittsburgh is off until Wednesday, when it hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

