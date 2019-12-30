Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PENN 81, HOWARD 62

December 30, 2019 8:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

PENN (6-4)

Brodeur 0-0 0-0 9, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Martz 0-0 0-0 22, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 31.

HOWARD (2-11)

Bristol 0-0 0-0 4, C.Williams 0-0 0-0 16, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.

Halftime_Penn 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Penn 0-0 (), Howard 0-0 (). Rebounds_Penn 13 (Brodeur 10), Howard 13 (C.Williams 10). Assists_Penn 11 (Goodman 6), Howard 4 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Penn 0, Howard 0. A_1,092 (2,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work