Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn scores 17, No. 14 Indiana women top No. 21 Miami 58-45

December 4, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points, Ali Patberg had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, and No. 14 Indiana beat 21st-ranked Miami 58-45 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Patberg scored 12 points in the first half as Indiana led 31-25, and Penn added seven points in the third quarter to make it 46-35.

Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (7-1), which played its third ranked opponent in four outings.

Penn gave Indiana a 13-point lead late in the third quarter, but Miami scored the next seven points — all at the free-throw line — to pull within six with 4:18 remaining. Brenna Wise and Penn each made a 3-pointer a minute apart and Penn sank six free throws in the final 1:17 to seal it.

Advertisement

Endia Banks scored 13 points for Miami (5-3). Beatrice Mompremier, averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds, was held to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified