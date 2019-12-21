Listen Live Sports

Penn scores 22 to carry Drake past Air Force 85-80

December 21, 2019 6:20 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Roman Penn had a career-high 22 points as Drake narrowly beat Air Force 85-80 on Saturday.

Liam Robbins had 16 points and four blocks for Drake (10-3). Jonah Jackson added 12 points. D.J. Wilkins had 11 points for the visitors.

Ryan Swan scored a season-high 24 points for the Falcons (6-7). Lavelle Scottie added 16 points. Abe Kinrade had 13 points.

Drake plays Bradley on the road next Tuesday. Air Force faces UC Riverside at home next Tuesday.

