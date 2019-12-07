Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn State coach James Franklin agrees to new 6-year deal

December 7, 2019 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin has agreed to a new six-year contract with the school that runs through 2025, adding three years on to his previous deal.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approve the contract Friday. Financial terms were not immediately released. According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Franklin’s salary was $5.65 million in 2019.

Since taking over in 2014, Franklin is 55-23, including 40-11 and three double-digit victory seasons in the last four years. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and in position to go to a major bowl.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified