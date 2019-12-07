Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn, Wilkins lift Drake over SE Missouri 78-73

December 7, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn led a balanced attack with 16 points and Drake scored the last six points of the game to defeat Southeastern Missouri State 78-73 on Saturday night.

The Redhawks took a 73-72 lead on a Skyler Hogan 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Penn tied it with a free throw at 1:57 and the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 from the line while Southeast Missouri missed its last five shots plus two free throws and had a turnover.

It took until the 46-second mark before Liam Robbins broke the tie with two free throws, Penn added one at 14 seconds and Noah Thomas had in the last second.

D.J. Walkins added 15 points for Drake (8-2), Anthony Murphy had 14 and Robbins and Thomas 11 apiece.

Advertisement

Alex Caldwell had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and Sage Tolbert 17 for the Redhawks (3-6). Southeast Missouri led 43-37 at the half and had the big lead of the game at 11 early in the second half.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia