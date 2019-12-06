Perez, Gardner-Webb visit Wofford

Gardner-Webb (3-5) vs. Wofford (4-4)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jose Perez and Gardner-Webb will battle Nathan Hoover and Wofford. The sophomore Perez is averaging 11.4 points and five assists over the last five games. Hoover, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Perez is averaging 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Eric Jamison Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Hoover, who is averaging 15.4 points and four rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 21.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Gardner-Webb has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Gardner-Webb has held opposing teams to 40.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. Over their last five games, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 38.4 percent.

