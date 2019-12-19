Listen Live Sports

Perez lifts Gardner-Webb over Bob Jones University 94-70

December 19, 2019
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jose Perez had a career-high 25 points and Eric Jamison Jr. added 21 as Gardner-Webb rolled past Bob Jones University 94-70 on Thursday.

Lance Terry scored 12 points and Jaheam Cornwall added nine assists for Gardner-Webb (4-8). Perez was 10 of 21 from the field, including three of the Bulldogs’ 12 3-pionters. Gardner-Webb achieved a season-high 23 assists.

The 94 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.

Nate Ellenwood had 18 points and six assists for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak end. Jayson Barnhart added 12 points and Kendall Norrington had 11.

Gardner-Webb plays Campbell on the road next Thursday. The Bulldogs are 0-7 this season in true road games.

