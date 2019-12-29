Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Perry’s late FTs lift Lafayette over Sacred Heart 67-66

December 29, 2019 5:12 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyrone Perry sank two free throws with one second remaining in the game and Lafayette slipped past Sacred Heart 67-66 on Sunday.

E.J. Stephens came off the bench to score 17 points for the Leopards (8-3), hitting 7 of 11 shots from the floor including all three of his 3-point tries. Justin Jaworski added 12 points, but he made just 4 of 19 shots from the floor, including 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Koreem Ozier made two free throws with 30 seconds left to play to give the Pioneers (7-6) a 66-63 lead. Jaworski’s layup with 8 seconds to go pulled Lafayette within a point. After a Leopards’ timeout, Perry, who finished with seven points, stole the ball from Kinnon LaRose. Lukas Jarrett missed a 3-pointer but Perry grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Ozier, leading to the game-winning free throws.

Ozier topped Sacred Heart with 17 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots, including 1 of 7 from distance. Cameron Parker pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. E.J. Anosike added 11 points and eight boards.

Lafayette shot 39% from the floor but just 18.5% from 3-point range (5 of 27) and 53% at the foul line (8 of 15). Sacred Heart hit 37% overall but just 16% from distance (4 of 25). The Pioneers made 12 of 17 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

