PGA Tour-QBE Shootout Par Scores

Friday At Tiburón GC Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Varner III/Palmer 28-27—55 -17 Poston/Kokrak 29-28—57 -15 Tway/Sabbatini 30-28—58 -14 Kisner/Hoffman 31-27—58 -14 Todd/Horschel 30-29—59 -13 Watson/Howell III 32-27—59 -13 Reavie/Chappell 31-29—60 -12 Putnam/Conners 30-31—61 -11 Poulter/McDowell 32-29—61 -11 Kizzire/Harman 32-30—62 -10 Thompson/O’Hair 33-31—64 -8 Wolff/Hovland 33-32—65 -7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.