PGA Tour-QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Friday
|At Tiburón GC
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Varner III/Palmer
|28-27—55
|-17
|Poston/Kokrak
|29-28—57
|-15
|Tway/Sabbatini
|30-28—58
|-14
|Kisner/Hoffman
|31-27—58
|-14
|Todd/Horschel
|30-29—59
|-13
|Watson/Howell III
|32-27—59
|-13
|Reavie/Chappell
|31-29—60
|-12
|Putnam/Conners
|30-31—61
|-11
|Poulter/McDowell
|32-29—61
|-11
|Kizzire/Harman
|32-30—62
|-10
|Thompson/O’Hair
|33-31—64
|-8
|Wolff/Hovland
|33-32—65
|-7
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.