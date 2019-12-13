Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour-QBE Shootout Scores

December 13, 2019 4:41 pm
 
Friday
At Tiburón GC
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Varner III/Palmer 28-27—55
Poston/Kokrak 29-28—57
Tway/Sabbatini 30-28—58
Kisner/Hoffman 31-27—58
Todd/Horschel 30-29—59
Watson/Howell III 32-27—59
Reavie/Chappell 31-29—60
Putnam/Conners 30-31—61
Poulter/McDowell 32-29—61
Kizzire/Harman 32-30—62
Thompson/O’Hair 33-31—64
Wolff/Hovland 33-32—65

